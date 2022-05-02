Lots going on in the Shropshire YFC calendar

Rachel Cooper of Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs

We held our pre-rally day the at start of April at the West Mid Showground with competitions varying from fencing, tug of war and cooking to name a few with lots of teams heading on to the next rounds/nationals.

It was a great day with lots of people in attendance and a buzzing atmosphere which is so nice to see after a tricky few years.

Clubs are now preparing for a hectic summer ahead. They are busy organising socials and events, getting their movie-themed floats ready for the Shropshire County Show, entries for our ‘All Creatures Great & Small’ YFC rally, plans for county chairman's challenge and the Bollywood-themed chairman's ball in August.

But one club has been particularly busy. Alberbury YFC competed at the National Federation of Young Farmers' clubs pantomime final this weekend just gone with their adaptation of Cinderella and what an incredible achievement that is. Producing it themselves, writing the script, building the set and making costumes and the countless rehearsals since January and they did everyone so proud.

There is so much going on in the upcoming months to get involved with and it is never too late in the year to become a member. Contact our office on 01743 442880 for more information or check out our website to see our events calendar or to find your nearest club.