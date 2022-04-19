Food security challenge

Oliver Cartwright, NFU spokesman

With war comes an impact on commodity supply and inputs, and for everyone there are fears around future food availability.

As an industry concerned with food production, this is understandably front of mind for us, as well as feeling deep concern and compassion for the innocent Ukrainian people.

The NFU economics team has gathered information on input availability and price and with this evidence base, we have directed lobbying efforts to try to find practical solutions.

Rising food commodity prices, and very real concerns about availability, need to result in a rethink towards how we prioritise land use.

There is not the working capital to produce food so far below the cost of production and Government needs to recognise that this is a monumental challenge.

The NFU has made strong arguments to our politicians to have a food and farming strategy that as well as addressing landscape, biodiversity and climate change, also speaks to concerns around food supply – food security needs to be taken seriously.

Throughout all of this though our thoughts remain firmly with Ukraine.