Now is the time to have your say on things that matter most

Amy Hughes, AHDB senior knowledge exchange manager (Beef & Lamb)

Here’s an update on the next steps. If you registered to vote you should, by now, have received an email from AHDB and Civica. If you haven’t received this, please check your junk mail. If you've asked for a paper voting pack, one is on its way.

On April 11 the survey portal opened for registered levy payers to have their vote. It will remain open until midday on May 9. It is a simple, step-by-step process and should take around 15-20 minutes.

You’ll get to have your say on the challenges you want AHDB to focus on and the services we will deliver for you in the future. It’s your chance to influence how your levy is spent on the things that matter to you most.

Find out what these priorities are before you begin the survey by reading through the 'How to have your say' section at ahdb.org.uk/shapethefuture. All the resources on this page are designed to help you understand what AHDB does, how your levy is used and what Shape the Future is all about.

If you still have questions you can also get touch on 07805804806 or amy.hughes@ahdb.org.uk