Vital to know farming first aid

As part of the changes, a requirement for all farms with workers to have a written health and safety policy has been put in place. And within that they need to have a specific policy on first aid.

Forestry and farming first aid is very different to a normal first aid qualification as the injuries that can occur within this environment can be life-changing or even fatal if involving amputation or catastrophic bleed.

Often with the remoteness of farms, it can take 20 to 40 minutes for emergency services to arrive, which makes it even more vital that people are on hand with knowledge and equipment to deal with potential injury.

At Madeleys First Aid Plus we've launched a Forestry First Aid qualification designed to meet the new standard as well as the Forestry Commission First Aid policy.

