Policy decisions shouldn't be a Carrie-on

Shropshire Star farming column columnist Rosemary Allen. Rosemary Allen is a retired livestock farmer living near Ellesmere (THIS IS A NEW DESCRIPTION FOR 2017) www.totaldietmanagement.co.uk

Among other things she apparently tried to get the Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice, sacked for "being too close to the farming lobby and insufficiently tough on animal welfare." Strange, considering it's his job so probably better than someone who knows nothing about farming.

I looked up her profile in several places, and she has no connection with the countryside, farming, food or rural affairs. She's a theatre studies graduate who worked and campaigned for her friend and Environment Minister, Zac Goldsmith.

I'm not saying she's not entitled to her opinions, we all are, but should she be using her position to potentially change UK policies, by whispering in Boris's ear?

A Tory insider says “Someone who's even less accountable than Dominic Cummings should not be the one who can take the decisions.” Sounds fair.

It just seems disturbing that our country's future could be influenced by an unqualified person with strong opinions. That's me! So could I have that job please – but without the Boris connection?