Tenbury mistletoe auction cancelled for first time in more than 150 years

The annual sale of mistletoe, held at Burford, near Tenbury Wells, usually pulls in scores of visitors

Visitors travel far and wide to get their hands on Tenbury Wells' holly and mistletoe at the annual auction held by auctioneers, Nick Champion.

The sales see tonnes of holly and mistletoe auctioned off, along with wreaths and Christmas trees at Burford House Garden Store, in Tenbury Wells.

However, this year the event will not go ahead as organisers have had to cancel it due to Covid-19.

The Tenbury Wells Mistletoe Festival, which celebrates the town's connection to the sale of holly and mistletoe – and goes back more than a hundred years – has also had to be cancelled.

A spokesperson for the Tenbury Wells Mistletoe Association said: "It is with sadness, however not surprising, we are not holding the Mistletoe Festival this year due to the ongoing Corona Virus Pandemic.