Thank you to our farmers

This year’s sequence of extreme weather would be enough to test any farmer's resilience. Add to that all the difficulties of a global pandemic and uncertainties over Brexit and we see the UK farming sector challenged like never before.

The challenge is knowing how to manage that, being prepared for the risks and adaptable to change. Farming innovation and technology will develop accordingly.

This year our farmers are facing a potentially recordbreaking difficult harvest with farming leaders warning that wheat yields this autumn will be down by about a third. That could potentially leave the UK this year as a net importer of grain rather than a net exporter.

On a positive note, Covid-19 has generated an improved level of respect for farmers as essential workers. Through grit, vigour and adaptability the farming community has rallied round to work together and keep the nation fed.

Our farmers are always resolute and determined, but with heatwaves to contend with and now much more rain on the way the challenges will be another burden to bear, so let us all appreciate the essential work they do day in, day out. Thank you British farming.

Keith Fowles is the owner of KLF Insurance Brokers.