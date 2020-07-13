Young farmers are staying positive

Unfortunately, like most of the world, it came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But our resilient and hardworking members took to it like champions by helping in their local communities and towns with prescriptions and shopping for the vulnerable and elderly.

Two big highlights of the YFC year are Shropshire County Show and Rally which were unfortunately cancelled. The two committees who run these events decided to go virtual with some fantastic competitions – head over to our Shropshire YFC Facebook page to see the amazing competition entries and results.

We are proud of our members and their positivity. It has been tough as we are used to meeting our fellow members once a week minimum so like most we cannot wait till a bit of normality can resume and we can catch up properly (at a social distance of course!).

As always, we want to welcome new members to join us and currently it is tricky but please contact the office on 01743 442880 or send us a message on our Facebook page if you are interested in what we get up to.

Rachel Cooper, Shropshire YFC