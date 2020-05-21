Close shave for good causes

The shave will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/ShropshireFYFC on Saturday, May 23, and we have set up a Just Giving page where you can donate to these very worthy causes – www.justgiving.com/campaign/SFYFCChairmansChallengeBeardShave.

As the weeks go past and lockdown is still upon us, it becomes more and more frustrating that we can't go out and see our family and friends. Although it may be a quiet time for SFYFC with all our events being cancelled for the foreseeable future, many of our YFC members who are key workers are still working tirelessly, playing their part in helping the nation get through this pandemic.

Our clubs are doing a cracking job of adapting to this new way of life, communicating and keeping in touch with each other virtually, holding meetings and hosting fun activities such as weekly quizzes and competitions to keep YFC in members' minds until we are able to get back to normal as safely and as soon as possible.

Stay Safe.

Chris Potter, Shropshire YFC county chairman