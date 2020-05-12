All systems go for the NFU

For some the biggest distraction is new "work colleagues" not fully understanding the need for us to get on with the day job, while for others there are many other obstacles.

For all of us in the industry I think generally we’re just getting on, as best as we can, where and when we can, with our job of feeding the nation.

Here at the NFU we’ve been very lucky to have the teams and infrastructure in place to maintain full operational capability. With so much happening this has been very important.

Be assured we continue to work and lobby Government and others on a whole host of issues from markets and labour shortages to fly tipping and rural crime, to name just a few.

I know many NFU members will find it hard not being able to attend market at the moment, and the isolating and sometimes lone working of farming will be ever more concentrated.

The office team, group secretaries and everyone at the NFU are here if you have concerns, questions or just need a chat. Keep safe.

Oliver Cartwright, NFU Shropshire