Doing our bit during pandemic crisis

We have circulated information to our staff and students about volunteering opportunities and have fielded inquiries from companies and organisations looking for people to help on farms and food businesses over the coming months.

Our students and graduates are ideally placed to assist, and in some cases are already doing so, on their home farms and key roles elsewhere in the food chain. DEFRA, the NFU and other industry bodies are coordinating a ‘Pick for Britain’ campaign that has featured in the national news and which we urge everyone to support.

The pandemic has caused us all to think differently about the work of the NHS and other staff in caring roles who are looking after those suffering from the virus.

Our farmers and food businesses are also rising to the challenge. Although they are not on the healthcare front line, their contribution has been critical and will remain so for many months to come.

At Harper Adams University we will continue to play our part, not least in providing the skills and talent for the food industry necessary for us all to succeed in this vital national endeavour.

Dr David Llewellyn is Vice Chancellor of Harper Adams University