Covid-19 grants available for businesses

The small business grant is available to those in receipt of small business rate relief or rural rate relief as at March 11, 2020, in the business rate system. They will be eligible for a payment of £10,000 if they have a rateable value of £15,000 or less. Businesses occupied for personal uses such as stables, moorings, and car parks are excluded.

The retail, hospitality and leisure grant is available to businesses in receipt of the expanded retail discount with a rateable value of less than £51,000. Eligible businesses within the sectors with a property with a rateable value of up to and including £15,000 will receive a grant £10,000. Eligible businesses with a rateable value between £15,001 and less than £51,000 will receive a grant of £25,000.

Businesses cannot receive the retail, leisure and hospitality grant if they have received the small business grant. Some local councils have the relevant forms on their website which can be completed and submitted for the grants.

Further to the grants available, 12 months business rates relief was announced for all retail, leisure and hospitality businesses.

Ellie Watkins, Agri Advisor