We need a new Land Army – now

In that short time, the world has changed. Faced with the harsh realities of the Coronavirus outbreak, society has been forced to re-evaluate its priorities, possibly for ever and probably for the good.

We’re not surprised that food and drink have risen to the top of everyone’s list (followed, mysteriously, by toilet rolls).

However, this new hunger for food needs a supply chain. We can no longer rely on imported labour to pick, process and deliver our food.

To maintain the supply, we must now rely on a local workforce.

We need a new Land Army, and we need it now. I’m delighted to report that people are taking up the challenge in droves. Suddenly farming has become attractive again.

I’d like to end by saying that the CLA decided, wisely, to invest in technology to keep open communications with its members during a crisis. We’re still able to talk to our farmers with relative normality so please drop us an email or pick up the phone if you think we can help.

Mark Riches is CLA Midlands Director