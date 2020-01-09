Udderly adorable: Calve triplets born at Shropshire farm

The new arrivals were born on Tuesday at Dairy Dreams, a dairy farm and real ice cream shop near Churchstoke on the Shropshire-Powys border.

Farmer Ben Beddows, with the three calves born yesterday and his father farmer Michael Beddows

It was a moo-ving experience for farmer Ben Beddoes who had no idea one of his 200-strong herd was due to become a mum-of-three.

He said: "I went up to Scotland to buy a couple of cows, and she was one of them. We knew she was heavily in calf but we didn't expect triplets.

Calve triplets born at Shropshire farm

"They are very, very rare so it was a real surprise."

The three male calves are the first triplets ever to be born at the farm. They are believed to occur around one in every 100,000 births.