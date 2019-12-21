Farming Talk – December 21

To help rural businesses grow and create more jobs, the Business Development Grant is offering grants from £20,000 up to a maximum of £175,000 to cover up to 40 per cent of total eligible costs.

Potential applicants could be farmers or members of the farm household who want to diversify into non-agricultural activity and grant funding can help pay for constructing or improving buildings or buying new equipment and machinery.

These grants are aimed at projects that will boost jobs, grow a business, improve productivity and open new product markets or export opportunities.

There are two stages to the application. First, you must submit an "expression of interest" form. If this is successful you will be invited to submit a full application.

In the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership area, priority will be given to projects that enable farming business to diversify into non-agricultural activities, including rural workspace, workshops and on-farm retail; support rural businesses to grow and expand; and help businesses to implement new technologies, processes or equipment to improve productivity.

Kathryn Williams of Davis Meade Property Consultants