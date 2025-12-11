Stranded motorist rescued by firefighters after driving into flood water in Shropshire village

At around 1.49pm on Thursday (December 11), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call for urgent assistance in Melverley.

Two fire crews were sent from Baschurch and Oswestry fire stations to the scene.

According to the fire service, a van driver had driven approximately 50 metres into a flooded area.

Firefighters helped rescue the driver, providing them with a flood suit before helping them to safety.

A post by Oswestry Fire Station said: "Upon arrival a large silver van could be seen approximately 50 metres within the flooded road.

"Crews used water first responder kit and a flood suit for the driver of the van, they then walked to safety a short time after arrival.

"Please do not drive through flood water if possible, it's dangerous. Thank you."

The stop message, indicating that no further assistance was required, was received by fire control at 2.55pm.