Shropshire and Powys Councils back major plan to address flooding risks

At meetings held this week, both Shropshire Council and Powys County Council have backed the "next major phase" of the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) which aims to improve flood resilience across the upper Severn catchment.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, Powys County Council, and Shropshire Council, and has already secured £10 million in government funding to address flooding, water shortages, and land management challenges.

New flood modelling for the project indicates that during extreme weather events, the area may need to manage up to 100 million cubic metres of floodwater. To put that into perspective, this is enough water to meet the daily needs of half a million people for nearly four years.

Independent analysis commissioned by the SVWMS warns that a single major flood event in the Shropshire and Powys area could cause economic damages between £111 million and £125 million. These costs could rise dramatically to as much as £231 million by 2050, as climate change increases the likelihood of severe weather events.

In response to the findings, both councils reaffirmed their commitment to the scheme and approved a new round of public and stakeholder consultations.

Shropshire Council deputy Cabinet member for the environment, Tom Dainty, said: "Flooding is one of the most pressing challenges facing Shropshire today. Every year, homes, businesses, and vital infrastructure are put at risk, and the cost, both financial and human, is mounting.

"By working collaboratively with Powys County Council and acting proactively at source in the upper Severn catchment the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme provides us the opportunity to change that narrative.

"This scheme is about more than managing water; it’s about creating a safer, greener future. By working with nature rather than against it, we can reduce flood risk, restore habitats, and improve water quality. Turning vulnerable land into multifunctional spaces for water storage, biodiversity, and carbon capture means we’re not just protecting communities - we’re enhancing the environment for generations to come.

"What makes this approach powerful is partnership. Councils, farmers, landowners, and local communities are coming together under the Marches Forward Partnership to deliver solutions that work on the ground. This collaboration ensures that every pound invested delivers multiple benefits: flood resilience, environmental gains, and stronger rural economies.

"This is a scheme that demonstrates leadership and innovation. It shows that Shropshire can be at the forefront of sustainable water management – protecting what matters most while creating opportunities for growth and environmental stewardship."

Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, Councillor Jackie Charlton, added: "Water does not respect borders. This starts in Powys and we have to do this. This project is about resilience and will have an economic benefit as well as the nature and environmental benefits.

"The SVWMS offers a chance to reduce flood risk, boost farming, improve water supply, and create new opportunities for biodiversity gain, recreation, and local business."