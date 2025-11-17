Latest river levels in Shropshire: Warnings in place as flooding of properties and businesses possible

Five local flood warnings - where flooding is expected - remained in place at midday on Monday (November 17) in the aftermath of Storm Claudia.

The most severe of the alerts from the Environment Agency (EA) applied to the River Severn in Shrewsbury; Ironbridge and Jackfield; Bridgnorth and Quatford; as well as the Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley.

Four flood alerts - where flooding is possible - remained in place covering the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the River Severn from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley, the Tern and Perry catchments and Upper Teme.

The River Severn at Shrewsbury on Sunday, November 16. Photo: Steve Leath

As of Monday morning, the Severn at the Welsh Bridge appeared to have passed its peak and was measuring 3.58m and falling, just short of a metre above the top of the 'normal' range. It peaked at 3.8m on Sunday night.

Here, flooding of property is possible above 2.9m. The highest ever level recorded at the river gauge was 5.25m, in November 2000.

Downriver in Ironbridge, the river was expected to peak at around 4.9m to 5m on Monday afternoon.

As of midday on Monday, the Severn had reached 4.8m at Buildwas - 1.5m above the top of the 'normal range'.

The EA says that property flooding is possible when the river reaches above 4.8m. The highest ever level recorded at that gauge was just over 7m.

The river levels in Bridgnorth were expected to reach 4.1m to 4.3m on Monday evening. Flooding of property is possible when the river goes above 4.2m.

At midday, the Severn in Bridgnorth was measuring 3.94m, its highest-ever peak was also in November 2000, at 5.26m.

All flood alerts and more information about river levels can be found on the Environment Agency website at check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk.