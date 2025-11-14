Shropshire braces for floods as barriers to be installed amid continued Storm Claudia downpours

The Environment Agency (EA) will deploy both Phase One and Two of the Frankwell flood barriers in Shrewsbury, and barriers in Ironbridge, Telford early on Saturday morning (November 15), in response to rising river levels following Storm Claudia.

Shropshire Council has announced that the main Frankwell and Riverside car parks will be closed from 10pm on Friday night, until further notice. Further closures may also follow at St Julian's Friars.

Motorists have been asked to remove their vehicles from the sites as soon as possible, and residents and visitors in Shrewsbury are advised to walk, cycle, take a bus, or use park and ride services this weekend due to limited town centre parking.

Barriers will be installed in Frankwell car park

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "Steady and persistent rain has been falling across the West Midlands since Thursday evening, and further heavier rain is forecasted into Saturday.

"Flood schemes are in operation and barriers are deployed in Bewdley Severn Side, Bewdley Left Bank Scheme and Hereford as well as flood gate closures at Upton Upon Severn.

"Frankwell Flood Barriers in Shrewsbury will be deployed tomorrow to reduce the risk to communities from peaks in river levels."

Flood alerts remain in place for the River Severn, with areas including White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge, and Bridgnorth at potential risk.

River levels at the Crew Green gauge near Shrewsbury remained high on Friday afternoon and were forecast to rise slowly.

Despite the closures, Shropshire Council confirmed that businesses will remain open and said the county town is "very much open for business."

River levels are expected to rise on the River Severn in Bridgnorth and River Teme in south Shropshire. Authorities have warned that surface water may accumulate on roads and footpaths, advising motorists not to drive through floodwater.

A lane on Coleham Head has been closed as Severn Trent Water deploys pumps as part of its flood plan. The EA added that officers are monitoring flood defences, clearing debris, and erecting temporary barriers. Residents are urged to check their local flood risk and consider weather conditions before travelling.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson added: "Please keep up-to-date with car park closures, observe and check local signage, do not move barriers and do not drive through ‘no entry’ signs. Floodwater can rise quickly, and we ask those travelling into the town centre to walk, cycle, take a bus, or use park and ride over the coming days.

"Park and ride buses operate from three sites - Harlescott, Meole Brace and Oxon. Return journeys are £2 per person, free for under-16s, and £1 for concessionary pass holders.

"Our partner the Environment Agency will be erecting Phase 1 and 2 of the Frankwell flood barriers from early Saturday morning (15 November). This work means that there will no exit available from Frankwell Main car park for vehicles and the car park will be closed.

"Please remove your car as soon as possible. If you have a digital permit, you may move your vehicle to Raven Meadows multi-storey car park.

"If you’re visiting Shrewsbury town centre please walk, cycle, take a bus, or use park and ride as there will be limited town centre parking."