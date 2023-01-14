Predicted river peaks in Shropshire as flood warnings remain across county

The River Severn in Shrewsbury remains high, although past its peak for now

Levels remain well above normal at gauges along the river all through Shropshire, though so far there has been no widespread flooding.

A total of 14 flood warnings remain in place across the county, along with a handful of alerts.

A number of roads in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth have been closed as water spills out of the Severn into nearby streets.

The Environment Agency (EA) has now issued an updated map showing the forecasted river peaks and when the level is expected to reach its highest point over the weekend.

The Quarry in Shrewsbury has again been affected by floods

The predicted peaks are:

Crew Green - recorded peak level 6.42m on Friday (am)

Welsh Bridge (Shrewsbury) - recorded peak 4.57m on Friday (am)

Buildwas (Ironbridge) - forecast peak 5.8-6.0m on Saturday (am)

Bridgnorth - forecast peak 4.7-4.9m on Saturday (pm)

Claire Dinnis, Area Director for the West Midlands at the EA, said: "On the Severn levels remain high but the models aren’t generally increasing peaks from overnight rain."