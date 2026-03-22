Telford recognised as UN 'Tree City of the World' for fourth year in a row - here's why

The international accreditation places Telford among 26 UK towns and cities - and 283 worldwide - to meet the programme’s standards for urban forestry.

The Tree Cities of the World programme was launched in 2019 by the Arbor Day Foundation and the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization.

To retain the title, Telford & Wrekin Council must demonstrate strong tree management, maintain an up‑to‑date inventory, set clear policies, commit dedicated funding and celebrate trees through community events.

The council says the award reflects the efforts of staff, residents and volunteer groups who help care for the borough’s “urban forest”, which includes parks, woodlands, street trees, community orchards and private gardens.

Telford

Telford’s tree canopy currently stands at almost 20 per cent, above the UK average of 16 per cent. A recent survey identified more than 80 species across the borough, with the vast majority assessed as being in good or excellent condition.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability, said the recognition highlights the community’s commitment to its green spaces.

“We are proud to have been recognised as a Tree City of the World for the fourth year in a row,” she said.

“This reflects the continued dedication of our staff, volunteers and residents who work hard to care for and protect our trees and green spaces.

“Trees play an important role in our borough. They provide attractive spaces for people to enjoy, support wildlife and help improve air quality.

"We will continue to manage and invest in our green spaces so they can be enjoyed by residents now and for generations to come.”

The full list of recognised cities is available at treecitiesoftheworld.org