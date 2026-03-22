In pictures: River campaigners march giant fish through Shrewsbury town centre

Shrewsbury’s streets burst into colour on Sunday as campaign group Up Sewage Creek led a lively World Water Day procession, urging greater protection for the River Severn and calling for tougher action on water pollution.

Campaigners of all ages marched from Abbey Gardens to Frankwell, carrying handmade banners, bright placards and a giant fish sculpture that wound its way through the town centre.

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

The family‑friendly event mixed celebration with protest, highlighting concerns over sewage spills, executive bonuses and the future of water regulation.

Organiser, Claire Kirkby said: "A year ago we held a brilliant People's Assembly on water in the Theatre Severn and it was clear that people really care about the river.

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

"Since then we've watched things getting steadily worse – thousands of hours of sewage spills and scandal after scandal.

"Anyone who's been watching Dirty Business on Channel 4 knows just how bad things have become.

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

"It’s time for people to take back control from the fat cat water bosses, which is why our procession will not just be celebrating the river, but also calling for real change from the Government.

"We want water taken back into public ownership. No more excuses, no more tinkering around the edges – it’s time for real change."

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

Shrewsbury river campaigners Up Sewage Creek hosting a family-friendly procession through the town on World Water Day

Claire said the group had "amazing plans" for 2026 - including a trip to parliament to deliver postcards from Shrewsbury and a short film about their work.