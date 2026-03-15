Let's squawk about parakeets: Your most colourful images as parakeets continue to be spotted around Shropshire

Breeding populations of parakeets were accidentally released into the UK around the late 1960s; with the earliest sightings dating back to the early 1800s. By 2026, the colourful avian can be found almost everywhere.

While they do look cute and adorable, parakeets are known to be highly territorial; they are described as 'natural opportunists', and often squabble with other birds over nesting locations and feeding spots, at times pushing them out of their natural habitat.

Whether you love or hate them, it's hard to disagree that it is a pleasing sight to see these little rascals dangling upside down from trees or flittering from branch to branch.

It's common to see sightings of the birds in large green spaces with plenty of tall, thick trees.