Two business people raise concerns about litter in Kington's high street

Helen Yeomans of Number 25 Delicatessen and Tamara Rayment attended a recent town council meeting to ask for help.

Tamara has been going out litter picking around the main street lately and she and Helen said the high street and lots of the paths are in a poor state.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford said: “It’s not something the town council has direct responsibility for but we are in the process of trying to make an arrangement where we would have more of a day in our street cleaning and the alleyways.

“But these things do take a long time to work through but it is an issue we are aware of.”

He said street cleaning is currently being undertaken by Herefordshire Council and Councillor Woolford said there have been practical problems particularly with the town’s alleyways as they say they can’t get their equipment down there.

“It would be lovely if we had someone to do the old fashioned street cleaning job but people are already paying for it in their council tax and it would be wrong to charge again to pay for our own cleaner.”

The council agreed to continue having discussions with Herefordshire Council and they said they would keep the businesses up to date.