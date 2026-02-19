Work experience students with Radnorshire Wildlife Trust

Cylch Bwyd will focus on strengthening local food systems by increasing education around food growing and its environmental impacts, while supporting and promoting the local food economy.

The project will work closely with schools, young people, community growers, farmers, and local food businesses to build stronger connections between people, nature, and food production.

A central aim of the project is to engage young people, including those from urban areas who may have limited experience of food growing or farming.

Through hands-on workshops, school visits, and outreach activities, participants will explore how healthy ecosystems underpin resilient food systems, and how climate change affects both local and global food security.

Extreme weather events, supply chain disruption, and rising costs are making access to healthy, affordable food more uncertain, while local concerns around agricultural change and land use add further pressure.

Cylch Bwyd responds directly to these challenges by strengthening local food resilience, equipping people with practical growing skills, and increasing understanding of how healthy ecosystems underpin sustainable food systems.

By supporting local growers and reconnecting communities with where food comes from, the project aims to help Radnorshire build a more secure, resilient, and environmentally sustainable food future.

The project will be delivered in partnership with a range of local organisations, helping to strengthen networks within the local food economy and create lasting benefits for both wildlife and communities.

Victoria Heffer, Chief Executive of Radnorshire Wildlife Trust, said: “This funding is a huge vote of confidence in our vision for Pentwyn Farm and for the communities we work with. Cylch Bwyd is about much more than food growing – it’s about reconnecting people with nature, supporting local livelihoods, and giving young people the knowledge and confidence to shape a healthier, more resilient future. We know from listening to our communities that there is a real appetite for this work, and thanks to National Lottery players, we can now turn that ambition into action.”

The project has been shaped by extensive community consultation, with feedback from more than 1,000 people helping to define its focus on accessibility, hands-on learning, and positive action in response to climate change and food insecurity. Radnorshire Wildlife Trust would like to thank everyone who contributed feedback and support during the development of the project, and National Lottery players whose contributions make funding like this possible.

Updates on Cylch Bwyd, including opportunities to get involved, will be shared through the Trust’s e-newsletter.