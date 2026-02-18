Yellow snow warning covering Shropshire and Wales to come into effect tonight - with 'disruption' expected

A yellow weather warning for snow in the West Midlands, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Wales will run from 4pm on Wednesday (February 18) until 6am on Thursday (February 19).

The Met Office has warned there is a small chance that disruption caused by the snow, accompanied by strong winds, could see flights and train services cancelled and leave vehicles stranded on roads.

Snow could reach 2–5cm above 150–200m, with up to 10–15cm on higher ground in mid and southeast Wales, Herefordshire and Shropshire, while lower areas may see light accumulations, according to the Met Office website.

A warning has been issued for northern parts of the UK for snow and ice (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Strong easterly to northeasterly winds may worsen impacts.

The public are advised to prepare for travel disruption, difficult driving conditions and possible power cuts by planning ahead and keeping essential supplies.

The news comes as flooding and travel disruption is expected across the UK due to heavy downpours - but warmer weather may be in store this weekend with temperatures forecast to climb into the teens.

Senior Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said many will see “a very wet and windy morning” on Wednesday, but added those in northern England will be “wondering what’s going on” with a dry day expected for many.

Snow warning covers the West Midlands and Wales (Credit:Met Office)

He said: “By the time we get into the late part of the day on Thursday, by that stage, the winds should be clearing away and Thursday will just be a slow improvement day.

“It’s all change after that, by the weekend it will be feeling much, much milder with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid teens, if we see some sunshine.

“There will be further spells of wind and rain but most of us will certainly see an uplift of temperatures as we go into the weekend.”