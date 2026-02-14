Where and when it's forecast to snow in the West Midlands this weekend

The Met Office is forecasting wintry showers for the West Midlands this weekend.

A UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) cold health alert is in place for the region until 8am on Monday (February 16).

Wintry showers are forecast for the West Midlands this weekend.

Where and when is it forecast to snow in the West Midlands this weekend?

Snow and sleet is forecast for the West Midlands overnight.

Met Office forecast