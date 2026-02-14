Where and when it's forecast to snow in the West Midlands this weekend
A video shows snow falling in Walsall yesterday (Friday, February 13).
The Met Office is forecasting wintry showers for the West Midlands this weekend.
A UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) cold health alert is in place for the region until 8am on Monday (February 16).
Where and when is it forecast to snow in the West Midlands this weekend?
Snow and sleet is forecast for the West Midlands overnight.
Met Office forecast
Wolverhampton - light snow at 23:00 on Saturday, February 14 - light snow continuing at 00:00, 01:00 and 02:00, turning to sleet 03:00 to 06:00 on Sunday, February 15
Birmingham - light snow at 00:00, 01:00 and 02:00, turning to sleet 03:00 to 06:00 on Sunday, February 15
Sandwell - light snow at 00:00, 01:00, 02:00 and 03:00, heavy snow at 04:00, sleet at 05:00 and 06:00 on Sunday, February 15
Walsall - light snow at 00:00, 01:00 and 02:00, turning to sleet 03:00 to 06:00 on Sunday, February 15
Dudley - light snow at 23:00 on Saturday, February 14 - light snow continuing at 00:00, 01:00, 02:00, 03:00 and 04:00, sleet at 05:00 and 06:00 on Sunday, February 15
Kidderminster - sleet forecast at 23:00 on Saturday, February 14 and from 00:00 to 02:00 on Sunday, February 15
Shrewsbury - sleet forecast at 22:00 and 23:00 on Saturday, February 14 and from 00:00 to 02:00 on Sunday, February 15
Telford - light snow at 23:00 on Saturday, February 14 - light snow continuing at 00:00, 01:00 and 02:00, sleet at 03:00 and 04:00 on Sunday, February 15