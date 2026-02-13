17-hour icy weather warning as temperatures in Shropshire set to plummet

The Met Office has issued a 17-hour yellow weather warning for ice for the majority of the UK - including the entirety of Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Experts have warned that icy surfaces could lead to hazardous travel conditions and have advised residents to exercise caution when travelling on foot.

After a wet couple of weeks, overnight temperatures on Friday are set to plummet to -2C, meaning the sodden ground is likely to freeze over.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "A band of rain and sleet, with a little snow on hills, will clear southwards across England and Wales during Friday evening and overnight.

"As skies clear, temperatures will fall below freezing, leading to a risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces."

The current forcecast predicts another wet day on Friday, with some sleet expected from 6pm and turning drier and clearer from 8pm.

While temperatures are expected to drop to around -2C, the Met Office predicts it will feel more like -6C.

Saturday is expected to be a dry but colder day with plenty of blue sky and light winds first thing. Sunshine turning hazy into the afternoon, but remaining dry.

Rain is expected to return overnight along with some stronger winds. Sunday expected to be another damp day.