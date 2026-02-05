Met Office issues Shropshire with 40-hour weather warning for heavy rain

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for parts of Shropshire, as the Met Office warn that the wet weather is likely to cause some disruption.

The warning, which came into force on Thursday morning (February 5), covers a large section of central and west Shropshire, including Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Clun and Ludlow.

It's currently expected that the warning will remain in place until 9pm on Friday, December 6.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for parts of Shropshire, as the Met Office warn that the wet weather is likely to cause some disruption. Image: Met Office

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "An area of rain, heavy at times, will move northwards during Thursday. A brief drier and brighter spell may follow, but this likely to be short lived with heavy, slow moving showers through the afternoon, merging into longer spells of rain through the evening, overnight and through much of Friday.

"Through this event, 20 to 30mm is likely for many places, with some higher ground areas receiving in excess of 50mm.

"Given the widely saturated ground conditions, some surface water flooding is probable, with difficult driving conditions from spray, flowing water or flooded roads in particular."

Two flood alerts are currently in place for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and Tern and Perry catchments.

The Environment Agency has warned that flooding is possible on Thursday, which is likely to affect low lying lands and roads next to both waterways.

Areas that could be affected include the Tern between Wolverley and Newport as well as Market Drayton, Wem, and Rodington.

Similar issues are also also likely from Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury, as well as Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.