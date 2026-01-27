Shropshire weather: 10-hour ice warning issued after Storm Chandra

A yellow weather warning for ice will come into force from midnight tonight (Tuesday, January 27) and remain in place until 10am on Wednesday.

The latest weather warning follows the heavy rain and strong winds brought to the region by Storm Chandra.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Clearing skies Tuesday night will allow temperatures to fall below freezing soon after midnight and on Wednesday morning.

"After the recent wet weather, icy patches are likely to develop on some untreated surfaces."

The forecaster is advising residents to leave extra time for journeys to avoid rushing on icy ground.

"If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery," the warning stated.

"Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary."