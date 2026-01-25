Weather warning issued for parts of Shropshire and Powys as up to 30mm of rain and 37mph wind gusts forecast

A Met Office rain warning has been issued for parts of Shropshire and Powys.

The yellow rain warning will be in place for Clun and Welshpool, as well as parts of Hertfordshire, from 15:00 on Monday January 26 to 12:00 on Tuesday January 27.

The forecaster is also predicting wind gusts of 37mph for Clun and Welshpool on Tuesday January 27.

The warning, which has a low likelihood and a medium impact, reads: “Outbreaks of heavy rain likely to bring some transport disruption and flooding in places.

“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads. Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will affect parts of southern and southwest England as well as southern and mid Wales from Monday afternoon, through Tuesday morning before clearing to heavy showers later on Tuesday. Rainfall totals are expected to reach 20-30 mm widely, with 50-80 mm likely across higher ground, especially Dartmoor, Exmoor and Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons). With wet conditions prior to this period, the rain will fall onto saturated ground, accentuating flooding impacts in places. Strong southeasterly winds are also likely.”

Met Office West Midlands weather forecast

Met Office weather warning map

Today (Sunday January 25)

A largely cloudy day with any brightness short-lived in the morning. Showery rain developing in places. Much less windy than on Saturday with generally light easterly winds. Temperatures around average. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Tonight (Sunday January 25)

Cloudy overnight with spots of light rain or drizzle possible now and again, perhaps wintry over the Peak District. Turning cold but remaining largely frost free. Light easterly winds. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Monday (January 26)

Largely cloudy and chilly with the odd glimmer of brightness possible. Turning breezier with a chance of some rain by mid-afternoon. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday (January 27) to Thursday (January 29)

Unsettled with heavy rain, showers and strong winds at times. Hill snow possible on Tuesday, mainly across the Peak District. Brief drier or sunnier interludes between systems.