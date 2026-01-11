Car park plan for Shropshire Wildlife Trust's newest nature reserve - latest details here

In November 2024, the Shropshire Wildlife Trust launched its Betchcott Hill Land Appeal to fund the purchase of 50 hectares of land near Picklescott.

The appeal raised more than £160,000, allowing the charity to secure Betchcott Hill and undertake vital work to restore it for nature.

The site is home to several valuable species, including pipits, hares and skylarks as well as a breeding pair of curlew.

But the trust said the site is in poor ecological condition and is in need of "considered restoration and land management".

Betchcott Hill near Picklescott, Church Stretton. Photo: Shropshire Wildlife Trust

Its wider plan involves expanding the area's wetland habitat and enhancing the botanical diversity of the grassland.

The next stage of the process involves installing a car park on the site for staff, volunteers and visitors.

A recent planning application lodged with Shropshire Council said: "At present, there is no facility for the parking of vehicles on site.

"This is causing land to be degraded as vehicles park and turn on the land surrounding the access track.

"In the long term, this informal car parking area is required to properly manage the site and provide for staff, workers and visitors."

Documents state that, due to the remote location of the site, visitor numbers were expected to be low and the car park would not result in a noticeable increase in traffic.

If the plan is approved there would be space for five cars and a minibus, which the charity would use for small group visits or work parties.

The full planning application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/04682/FUL.