Hundreds of homes around Shropshire without power after Storm Goretti - here are the main areas affected

Following the snow, wind and rain of Storm Goretti overnight, hundreds of people across Shropshire were without power on Friday morning.

Homes affected included some in Shrewsbury, Telford, Broseley, Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Bishops Castle.

Almost 71,500 properties lost power across England and Wales during the height of Storm Goretti, according to the National Grid's map of outages.

By the looks of the map, most of the power in Shropshire went down around midnight.

More information about powercuts can be found, along with the map of outages, online at: powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk