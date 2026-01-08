Telford council committee meeting postponed as Storm Goretti barrels in

The governance committee had been due to be held in public at Southwater One in Telford at 6pm on Thursday, January 8, with council officers and councillors due to attend.

But it was confirmed during the afternoon that the meeting has been postponed to next Wednesday, January 14.

Southwater One in Telford. Picture: LDRS

It had been due to consider adopting a revised and updated council constitution and to consider endorsing proposals for its councillors’ learning & development working group.

Yellow and amber warnings for snow had been issued for Wales and the midlands, covering the borough of Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire.

And a red warning for wind has been issued for the Isles of Scilly and much of Cornwall as Storm Goretti is forecast to bring gusts of 100mph or more in those areas.