Snow and ice weather warning for the West Midlands - see latest Met Office forecast here

The cold weather snap is continuing across the West Midlands on Tuesday with the Met office issuing a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

The latest warning was issued from midnight to 11am this morning with scattered wintry showers and icy patches expected to cause travel disruption.

Several schools across the West Midlands and Shropshire remain closed today.

Light snow is currently forecast for Wolverhampton this morning with temperatures at zero degrees centigrade, but feeling like -4 degrees centigrade. A 30 per cent chance of rain is forecast from 3pm rising throughout the evening.

In Shrewsbury, people are forecast to awaken to sunny intervals with temperatures at one degree centigrade, while feeling like -2 degrees centigrade. A 50 per cent chance of rain is forecast from 4pm.

Commenting on the weather forecast for the West Midlands, a Met Office spokesperson said: “Scattered rain, sleet and snow showers across Wales and western parts of England may feed further east during Tuesday morning.

“Whilst not all areas will be affected, some small snow accumulations are possible, with the greatest chance across high ground of Wales where 1-3 cm could accumulate in a few places.

“Elsewhere, mostly negligible accumulations are likely, but up to 1 cm is possible in one or two places.“

Latest Met Office weather forecast for the West Midlands

Today:

A mostly dry day, though often rather cloudy. Some brighter breaks are possible, mainly in the south. A few light wintry showers are possible. Tending to cloud over by late afternoon. Breezy and feeling cold once more. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Tonight:

A band of rain sleet and hill snow will move eastwards across the region through the evening, clearing during the early hours. Icy stretches developing where skies clear later. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

Wednesday:

Another cold day is expected, with rather cloudy skies. A scattering of sleet and snow showers, these tending to ease later in the day. Gusty winds. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Most likely dry initially on Thursday. Then an increasing risk of heavy rain, sleet and snow, along with strong winds, which may linger into Friday. Sunshine and wintry showers Saturday.