Is your school open on Tuesday? Latest school closures for Shropshire and advice for parents

A school in Telford won't welcome back pupils for the New Year tomorrow as planned.

Haberdashers' Abraham Darby in Woodside, Telford has seen its heating system malfunction so the school is definitely closed on Tuesday.

A couple take a stroll in the snow in Ellesmere.

Schools across Shropshire were forced to close their doors on Monday after snowfall on Sunday night, with freezing ice also making conditions difficult for motorists.

Ten schools closed across Shropshire on Monday with nine across Telford and Wrekin as pupils had an unexpected extra day off.

It came as Shropshire awoke under a blanket of white snow once again, and the Met Office has issued further snow and ice warnings for Tuesday with a maximum temperature of five degrees celsius expected in the county.

Snow arrives at Telford Town Park.

It means schools are at risk again of being closed but the advice from Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council is to check with the individual establishments.

A post on the Telford & Wrekin Council website said: "The decision on whether or not to close a school/nursery is made by the individual head teacher and governing body of that school/nursery. Any queries should, therefore, be directed to the individual school/nursery.

"Any relevant information regarding impact on Council services – such as roads and or schools/nursery - will be issued to the media and displayed prominently on the front page of this website."

A snowy scene in Shropshire where pupils from many schools got an unexpected extra day off

Met Office West Midlands weather forecast

This Evening and Tonight:

Temperatures quickly falling below freezing this evening with a widespread and severe frost forming. Clear and starry skies overnight and staying generally dry. An isolated wintry shower remains possible, mainly towards the north. Icy patches likely for some. Minimum temperature -8 °C.

Tuesday:

A very cold start with another severe frost. Gradually turning cloudier albeit with occasional bright spells. Perhaps a little rain or sleet later, especially during the evening. Still feeling cold. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Largely dry to start Wednesday but turning unsettled thereafter. Periods of heavy rain, and perhaps hill snow, possibly bringing some travel disruption at times. Turning windier with gales possible later.

To check with Shropshire Council on the latest school closures go to https://next.shropshire.gov.uk/schools-and-education/school-closures/