Heartwarming video shows highly endangered Barbary macaques playing in the snow at Midlands forest

Heartwarming video shows some of the endangered Barbary macaques playing in the snow at a conservation site in the West Midlands.

The rare mammals live in the forest all year round, and are able to cope with a wide range of weather conditions.

The creatures are highly endangered, with less than 8,000 Barbary macaques in the wild. Trentham Monkey Forest protects them and raises awareness of their plight in the wild.

They are native to the mountainous regions of Algeria and Morocco, where summers are very hot but winters are extremely cold - this means they are perfectly adapted to cope with snow or sun.

