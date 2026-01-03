More snow and ice on the horizon for Shropshire as Met Office issue another weather warning

The Met Office has issued another weather warning, alerting residents to the possibility that more snow and ice are on the way.

The yellow weather warning will be in place across Shropshire from 3pm on Sunday, December 4 to midday on Monday, December 5.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said that not all areas would see snowfall, but around 1 to 3cm was expected to fall in many places by Monday morning.

Snow in Telford Town Park on Friday, December 2

They added: "Snow showers are expected to push further inland across Wales, parts of northwest England, the West Midlands and southwest England during Sunday evening.

"Along windward coasts, rain and sleet is more likely, but inland showers will fall as snow.

"Whilst not all locations in the warning areas will see snow, around 1-3 cm is expected to fall in many places by Monday morning, with the potential for 5-8 cm to build up in a few locations, particularly across inland and higher parts of Wales. Icy patches are likely to form widely."

Current forecast predict wintery showers are likely across the county, including Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Telford and Ludlow between 5pm on Sunday and 2am on Monday.

Further snowfall is also expected on Tuesday, December 6 and Wednesday, December 7, with forecasts of "light snow and light winds" expected widely across the region.

An amber cold-health alert is also in place across the West Midlands until January 9, with experts predicting temperatures could drop to -5C in some places over the next 48 hours.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “As the colder weather sets in it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

“The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

Keep updated with weather warnings, advice and predictions online at: weather.metoffice.gov.uk