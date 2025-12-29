Cold health alert issued for the West Midlands amid snow forecasts across the UK - here's what to expect from the weather ahead of 2026

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow cold health alert for the West Midlands, meaning there is potential for the drop in temperature to have significant impacts with increaed use of health care services by vulnerable people and an increase in risk to heath for individuals aged 65 years and older.

Those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular disases could also be affected along with other vulenrable groups, such as those sleeping rough, the UKSA said.

Forecasts point to temperatures dipping well below seasonal averages at times, with a mix of sunshine, showers and the potential for light wintry precipitation in some areas.

The UKSA warning comes amid forecasrts for heavy show showers in parts of the UK from the Met Office. By Friday morning, the Met Office is predicting 2-5cm of snow, with 10cm in certain local areas and 10-20cm in some areas above 200m.

On the highest routes and hills, 30cm or more may build through the period, the forecaster added. In its latest forecast for the West Midlands, the Met Office has predicted that wintry showers could arrive from Wednesday to Friday.

According to the Met Office Monday and Tuesday will begin with overcast skies and cool conditions, with highs expected to hover around 6°C and light winds across areas such as Wolverhampton and Wednesbury.

Tuesday may bring some brighter breaks of sun and slightly clearer skies, though temperatures will remain in the single digits throughout the day.

By New Years Eve, daytime temperatures will near 4°C, while there will be a small chance of wintry showers later in the day as colder air nudges into the region, particularly in Staffordshire.

New Years Day will be more unsettled, with scattered showers predicted at times and the return of cloudier conditions. Although the rain is not expected to be heavy, it will feel brisk under a strengthening breeze as temperatures remain below 6°C.

Friday, January 2 through to Sunday, January 4 will remain cold, with frost likely in the early mornings and continued sunny intervals. Temperatures are forecast to dip close to freezing portions of the week — particularly overnight — and there is a modest chance of light wintry showers over the weekend.

Motorists may also encounter frost and occasional slick surfaces during the early mornings and evenings, especially on untreated roads, so caution is advised.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “As the colder weather sets in it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

“The forecasted temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

Met Office West Midlands forecast

Today:

A mostly cloudy day with a few breaks in the cloud to allow glimmers of sunshine through the afternoon. Dry for much of the day, but some patchy rain arriving later. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Tonight:

Cloudy this evening with a few spots of rain overnight. Turning drier through the hours with clear spells by the morning. Light winds and turning chilly. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Tuesday:

After a cold start, it'll stay dry with plenty of sunny spells. Feeling chilly with light winds. Dry overnight with a widespread frost. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

A cold and frosty New Year's Eve with sunny spells through the day. Showery rain arriving into New Year's Day with the increased risk of wintry showers. Colder and breezier.