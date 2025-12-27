Llandrindod Wells Town Council started the initiative relating to the town caretaker

Llandrindod Wells Town Clerk Jane Johnston attended the recent Sustainable Powys meeting and gave a presentation on their initiative relating to the town caretaker.

The town council recently extended the town caretaker role following the success and clear benefits it has already brought to the community since April 1 2025.

It will fund five hours per week for general litter picking and the ongoing clean-up of the town until March 31

Llandrindod Wells Town clerk Jane Johnston said: “The town caretaker, Jerry David Davis, has carried out incredible work since taking on the role.

“The pride and dedication he shows in his duties have made a real difference to the town, with numerous positive comments received from both residents and visitors about the improvement in the appearance of Llandrindod Wells.”

The important role will also continue into the next financial year, from April 1 2026 to September 30 2026, funding has been committed for a 10 hour per week contract.

Ms Johnston added; “This project which is in its first year has been a total success by not only cleaning up our town but identifying issues which relate to Powys County Council property and services, such as graffiti, broken fences, block footpaths etc.

“By reporting this quickly, it has enabled work to be carried out without delay. Well done Jerry and thank you.”

The project was received very well at the meeting and Powys County Council is hoping that this will spur on other councils to trial this role.

Meanwhile, work is now well underway and definite progress is being made internally at the Station Crescent toilet refurbishment.

Jane told the town council in her monthly report; “On a negative point the portaloos were tipped over recently but they were put back in place by the contractors.”

It has been a busy festive season for the council with the very successful Christmas parade and light switch-on with limited volunteers.

Jane said: “Thanks go to Zoe Matthews of Celf o Gwmpas for facilitating the lantern workshops, Llandrindod Wells Silver Band for entertaining everyone with carols, The Round Table for bringing Santa along and the Friends of Hope House for providing mulled wine, mince pies and hot drinks prior to the event. This was extremely well received by everyone who attended.

“A big thank you to Andrew Davies of Spar who donated a full box of mince pies for this event, to go along with the ones already purchased by the town council.There were some boxed mince pies left over which have been donated to the Foodbank.”

Three local businesses also won this year’s Christmas shop window dressing competition.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva and Mayoress Lauren were accompanied by the Mayor of Builth Wells Councillor Mark Hammond to judge the shop windows.

First place was awarded to Haydn Lewis Financial Services, second place was awarded to Simply Cuts and third place was awarded to Bracken Trust Shop.

Thanks were given to everyone who participated.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva and Deputy Mayor Councillor Kim Nicholls donated toys to the Christmas Toy Appeal being operated by the Llandrindod Community Fridge. Thanks also to everyone who has donated new toys for this appeal.

84 bags of parcels were distributed ready for Christmas Day.

The Town Council also donated a grant of £660 to purchase items for hampers being operated by Jen Craven in liaison with the Community Fridge. In total 90 hampers were given out to families in the Llandrindod Wells area to make Christmas a little easier and brighter.



