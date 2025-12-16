Applicant Mr Stephen Harley of Penralley House has asked for permission for the trees in his garden and those in a neighbour’s garden at The Beeches on South and West Street.

Mr Harley said he had gained the permission from the owner of The Beeches.

A tree surgeon’s report in the application suggested that two Western Red Cedar trees need reducing by 20 per cent with new leaders also being removed as they are weak and are a danger to those parking underneath.

A yew tree needed a 10 per cent reduction all around while a Sessile Oak is in apparent stress and it’s canopy need cutting back by 20 to 30 per cent.

A Norway Maple is to be felled to the ground as it is encroaching on the view of Penralley House, pruning is not an option and the deeds of the property say the views must be maintained.

A Leylandi and white poplar is to be topped and a common beech’s north western canopy is to be reduced by 30 per cent as it is leaning and weighted heavily.

Rhayader Town Council recently considered the application in detail and its contents were noted.

The Council recommended approval of the plan and had no further comments it wished to add.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the plans.