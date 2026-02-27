In the Senedd this week, James pressed the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Planning Rebecca Evans MS on why applications are continuing to be decided by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) under what he says is outdated planning guidance.

He urged the Welsh Government to pause further determinations until modern, up-to-date guidance is in place so decisions can properly reflect local impacts and the latest evidence.

Responding, the Cabinet Secretary said Welsh Government guidance is clear that the preference is for undergrounding where viable, and that they are considering an independent advisory group’s recommendations on the issue.

She also referenced the National Energy System Operator’s “Beyond 2030” work, which she said reconfirms the need for a high-voltage transmission link between north and south Wales, alongside consultation with communities.

James Evans MS, Senedd Member for Brecon and Radnorshire, said: “My constituency is not a sacrifice zone. These turbine and pylon plans will leave long-lasting damage to our environment and biodiversity, and they put a direct hit on the tourism sector that so many local jobs depend on.

“It was simply disgraceful for the First Minister to previously suggest mid Wales simply has to ‘play its part’ in the way South Wales communities once carried the scars of mining. People in Brecon and Radnorshire deserve respect, proper consultation, and decisions that reflect the true impact on our communities.

“What I want to see now is a full moratorium, stop these decisions being pushed through on outdated guidance. Update the planning framework first, then let Ministers make a proper, informed decision with communities at the heart of it.”