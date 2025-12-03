Yellow weather warning and fog in parts of Shropshire and Mid Wales as drivers warned to take care

The Met Office stated "A largely dry and bright start, though a few isolated fog patches at first which will gradually lift through the morning.

"Remaining fine into the afternoon, with prolonged sunny spells. Rather breezy at times, though feeling pleasant in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

"Some clear spells, though turning increasingly cloudy from the west through the evening, ahead of a rain band which arrives overnight. This will bring occasional heavy downpours and strengthening winds."

On Thursday there rain will pass and may give way to frost and fog patches. Friday will see a brighter start to the day, but the weather will be unsettled over the weekend with sunny spells and blustery showers.

The West Midlands Roads website posted on X: "@WMRoads There is a Yellow weather warning in place in some of the West Midlands region - until 9.45am which will lead to some difficult driving conditions."