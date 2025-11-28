Subscription numbers rise as Shropshire's controversial garden waste scheme enters second year

The initiative was introduced last autumn by the then Conservative administration at Shropshire Council and requires anyone wishing to have their garden waste bins emptied to pay £56 for a 12-month subscription, but proved controversial.

It was reviewed by the new Liberal Democrat leaders after they took office earlier this year, after which they decided to continue with it.

The subscription service is now in its second year and the price has been frozen by Shropshire Council, which says the number of households now signing up is higher than during the same period last year.

More than 77,000 households signed up to have their garden waste collected in the period November 1, 2024 to October 31, 2025, say the council..

Subscriptions for November 1, 2025 to October 31, 2026 opened on October 1 this year, and totalled just over 64,000 in the first eight weeks, compared to 60,000 at the equivalent point in 2024.

The council said that with the number of subscribers increasing each day it is confident that the total number will top last year’s figure.

Shropshire Council garden waste subscription figures are up

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said: “We’re really pleased with the number of households that have so far subscribed, or resubscribed, for the year ending October 31, 2026.

“We opted to keep the fee the same as last year and I’m glad that this has encouraged people to sign up, and we’re confident that many more households will opt to subscribe in the weeks ahead.

“We know many people may choose to wait until spring and the start of the gardening season but we do advise people to sign up early to ensure that they receive the maximum number of collections during the subscription period. Subscribing is quick and easy, and can be done online or by phone, with assistance available in person from the advisers at the council’s Shropshire Local hubs.”

Shropshire Council said people can take out a joint subscription with a neighbour and share a bin, and can subscribe on behalf of someone else. For more information and to subscribe online visit www.shropshire.gov.uk/gardenwaste.