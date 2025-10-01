Garden waste collection service for Shropshire residents opens for second year at same price - but it could increase in future

The controversial initiative was introduced last autumn by the former Conservative administration and means anyone wishing to have their garden waste bins emptied has to pay £56 for a 12-month subscription.

More than half of households - 77,767 - signed up to the scheme in its first year, raising £4.3 million for the cash-strapped authority, as of May 1.

After taking charge of Shropshire Council this year, the new Liberal Democrat administration pledged to scrutinise the scheme. Council leader Heather Kidd said wider waste services would be reviewed, including exploring "alternative models of operation for garden waste".

However, Shropshire Council confirmed today (Wednesday) that residents who want their waste collected in the 12 months starting on November 1 will have to subscribe.

After review, the council has kept the cost of the subscription service the same at £56 per bin. However, council leaders have not ruled out this fee increasing in future, saying it will be reviewed as part of the authority's 2026/27 budget consultation process, and is subject to change from April 1 next year.

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said: "We have carefully reviewed the garden waste service and I’m pleased that there will no increase in the current subsection fee for those wishing to subscribe for the year beginning November 1.

Councillor David Vasmer

"I hope keeping the cost the same will encourage current subscribers to sign up again for the next 12 months, and encourage those who don’t currently subscribe to do so.

"I also advise people to sign up early to ensure that they receive the maximum number of collections during the subscription period. And current subscribers are urged to sign up before November 1 to ensure there is no break in their collection service.

"Though we have agreed not to increase the charge at this stage, the £56 fee will be reviewed as part of our budget consultation that is due to take place later this year before we agree our budget for the year 2026/27, so people will have the chance to share their views then."

Subscriptions for the 2025/26 garden waste collection service are open from October 1. Residents who sign up will have their garden waste collected up to and including October 31, 2026.

Residents are being encouraged to sign up early to ensure that they receive the maximum number of collections.

Subscribers will receive a bin sticker that shows the waste collection crews which bins to empty. People subscribing for the year 2025/26 will receive a new, different-coloured sticker.