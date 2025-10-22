Winds of up to 40mph expected as Shropshire narrowly avoids Met Office weather warnings for Storm Benjamin

Shropshire has narrowly avoided the series yellow weather warnings issued by the Met Office for Thursday, but residents can still expect to brace for a wet day and winds of up to 40mph.

France's meteorological administration has now named the weather front Storm Benjamin, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to severely impact the country, along with neighbours Belgium and the Netherlands.

Three yellow warnings are in place for the UK - with one for rain covering much of southern and eastern England from midnight on Wednesday night into Thursday, and through until 9pm.

Shropshire has narrowly avoided the series yellow weather warnings issued by the Met Office for Thursday, but residents can still expect to brace for a wet day and winds of up to 40mph

The warning covers significant parts of the West Midlands, including Walsall, Wednesbury and Dudley.

Throughout Thursday, two more weather warnings for wind are in place for the west coast of Wales and southern England, and some eastern parts of England.

Shropshire has avoided the warnings so far, but that doesn't mean the county has missed out on the blustery weather.

Weather experts at the Met Office predict a wet and windy day for many, with the potential for some disruption.

Heavy rain is expected throughout the night on Wednesday, but may gradually ease throughout the following day.

Stronger winds are expected to kick in from around 11am, with gusts of between 30 and 40mph expected until the evening.

A full forecast is available to view on the Met Office's website.