Temperatures rising but unsettled weather ahead as strong winds and heavy rain expected in Shropshire and Wales

Temperatures across Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Telford and Wales are expected to rise today as much of Shropshire braces for a weekend of mixed weather.

It comes as weather watchdogs, The Met Office, predict rainfall and high winds on Saturday and Sunday, but also plenty of sunshine and high temperatures over the coming days.

The mix of conditions comes as a yellow weather warning for rain was issued for much of the UK, with the alert covering areas of Wales, Scotland and North England.

Highs of 22C are expected throughout today, with early clouds expected, creating a bright picture of Shropshire with plenty of warm spells.

However, the weather group predicted that conditions will take a turn on Saturday and Sunday, with rain and wind drifting in from the north.

Temperatures are expected to rise today, however, the weekend will be blustery with high rainfall

Met Office chief meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: "A deep area of low pressure is bringing heavy rain to Wales, Northern Ireland and western Scotland today, as well as strong winds to the far north of Scotland at first. Elsewhere, low cloud and muggy conditions dominate the south.

"Sunny spells are expected in the southeast and north tomorrow, but rain continues to affect the northwest, with 50–80mm of rain possible in Cumbria within 24 hours.

"The southeast will see a brief spell of very warm, muggy weather over the coming days as warm air is pulled in from the south. Highs of 24°C are expected today and of 26–27°C tomorrow. This is unusually warm for the second half of September but not exceptional."

Much of the weekend will experience a mixture of heavy showers and high winds, creating a cooler maximum temperature of 15C and 12C on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The weather warning will affect much of coastline Wales, including the popular tourist spots Anglesey, Barmouth and St David's.

See the full weather forecast for Shropshire below:

Today:

A generally dry day to come with early cloud breaking to leave an increasingly bright picture with plenty of sunny spells. Feeling warmer than on Thursday. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tonight:

Some late evening sunshine possible but turning cloudy overnight, with some rain creeping into the far west of the region, perhaps heavy at times. Feeling humid. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Saturday:

Becoming increasingly wet and windy from the southwest as a band of rain pushes northeast, this heavy at times. Some bright or sunny intervals are possible. Feeling cooler than recently. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Sunny intervals and scattered showers on Sunday. Strong winds gradually easing, and feeling cooler. Much drier thereafter, with plenty of sunny spells, though the odd shower still possible.