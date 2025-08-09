Severn Trent scheme to reduce flooding in Shrewsbury to start next month

Severn Trent’s scheme involves redirecting water from the highway on Round Hill Green that currently discharges directly into the combined sewer network in the area into a shallow vegetated grass channel known as a bioswale. The two bioswales within Roiund Hill Playfield will be attenuated and discharged either into the ground or back into the combined sewer network at a reduced rate.

The proposal is one of several in the Coton Hill area which is aimed at reducing flooding on the footpath known as ‘Pig Trough’, which is by the River Severn.

The playground by Round Hill Green in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

The bioswales will be predominately dry and can hold water for up to 48 hours during a storm event. They have also been designed with a top water level control to prevent the bioswale from overfilling.

Work is set to start on September 8 with the aim to complete it within eight weeks. A road closure will be in place on Round Hill Green while the pipework is being installed.

Speaking at a Shrewsbury Town Council Communities & Environment Committee meeting, Alex Tree, Rebecca Sweeney and Catherine Webb from Severn Trent said that access will be maintained for residents as much as possible.

Bioswales installed by Severn Trent in Mansfield. Picture: Severn Trent

“We will be planning it in small sections, so we’re trying to reinstate as we go along,” they said.

“The plan is to give acess at both sides of the closure. The contractors will work with the residents by knocking on the door and say they are working outside their house and will make arrangements for them to park just a little bit up the road. Same with the access for bin lorries.

“Severn Trent don’t like going down the road of 24-hour working because we’re aware this is a residential area and we have to accommodate for people sleeping, and our contractors don’t like it either.”

Over 500 letters have been sent out to inform residents of the work taking place, say Severn Trent, which will continue during each phase.

Once the scheme has started, updates will be available on Severn Trent’s website with contact details on how to contact a communications officer.