Shropshire campaigners at forefront of bid to convince millions to back environment legislation

Salopians will be at the forefront of a bid to get 5.3 million National Trust members to support the Climate and Nature Bill at the organisation's annual general meeting in Newcastle this Saturday, November 2.

The bill promises to upgrade UK legislation in line with the most up to date science to ensure that the country meets its two internationally agreed environmental commitments - to reduce emissions in line with our share of the 1.5C carbon budget; and to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030.

The CAN Bill, as it is informally known, was re-introduced into the new session of the UK Parliament on October 16 by Dr Roz Savage MP (Lib Dem, South Cotswolds) with 11 co-sponsors including Conservative, Labour, SNP, Lib Dem, Green and Plaid Cymru MPs. Dr Savage, one of the new intake of MPs, is a long-standing environmental campaigner and a world-record holding solo ocean rower.

Jamie Russell, a campaigner from Shrewsbury, submitted the National Trust motion and will deliver a speech to members at the AGM.

He said: "My children have grown up exploring the woods and mansion at Attingham Park and hiking across the Long Mynd thanks to the vital work that the National Trust does in protecting our green spaces and preserving our heritage.

"This motion asks the Trust to support the science-led Climate and Nature Bill in order to ensure that our future is as protected as our past. Over 1,000 other leading organisations support the bill including The National Federation of Women’s Institutes, Friends of the Earth, The Wildlife Trusts, The Co-operative Bank, CPRE, British Rowing, The Doctors’ Association UK and it would be fantastic to see the National Trust join them as the Bill enters an exciting moment in the UK Parliament."

The Climate and Nature Bill will have its second reading on January 24 next year, when it will need at least 102 MPs to vote for it in order for it to progress to its committee stage.

The CAN Bill already has the backing of 187 cross party MPs - including Shrewsbury MP, Julia Buckley (Labour) and North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan (Lib Dem). It also has the support of 1,200 UK climate and nature scientists and 372 local councils including Shropshire, Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Oswestry and others.

Dougald Purce, a veteran forester from Shrewsbury and a co-sponsor of the motion, said: "I’ve seen the tragedy unfolding in our forests and green spaces with my own eyes. We are at risk of losing vital habitats and species forever as the climate and nature crisis accelerates.

"I’m really pleased to see the National Trust board is supporting this members’ motion and I hope the 5.3m members will back it too. We desperately need the Climate and Nature Bill to succeed."