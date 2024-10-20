EA issues further flood warning for Shropshire as River Severn levels expected to remain high

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The public body has alerted residents of Bridgnorth, Telford and Shrewsbury, and warned that River Severn levels are expected to remain high due to further rain over the next few days.

In their latest update for the region, the EA said that river levels had peaked at at Bridgnorth and Buildwas river gauges, and are now "falling slowly". Residents in Hampton Loade and Highley have been told to expect flooding as well as in Ironbridge and Jackfield, including Coalport.

A flood warning on Sunday afternoon said: "River levels have now peaked and are falling slowly at the Bridgnorth river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Flooding continues.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth and access to properties along Riverside in Bridgnorth.

Flooding in Bridgnorth. Severn park.

"We expect river levels to remain high over the next few days.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences.

Flooding in Bridgnorth. Behind Mill street.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Water levels at Buildwas were reported as 5.1 metres at 2.15pm on Saturday, while river levels peaked at 6.26m at Crew Green, 5.81m at Montford and at 3.4m at the Welshbridge.

Flooding in Bridgnorth. Rugby club.

Elsewhere, Bridgnorth's river gauge peaked at 4.4 metres on Friday night. Large areas of the town were underwater across the weekend.

Flooding in Bridgnorth. Ducks take a break on a bench

Despite heavy flooding, the town's 10k race went ahead as planned and celebrated its 10th anniversary with a new course layout that avoided flood-hit areas including Severnside. Organisers admitted that if last year's course was ran then the annual event would have been postponed, however the route was changed and a new course record was claimed on Sunday.

The EA expects flooding to affect Quatford Caravan Park near Bridgnorth as the public body said is closely monitoring flooding across the county.

Flooding in Bridgnorth. View from the bridge.

Meanwhile, residents of Ferry Road in Coalport have been told to expect flooding while "flooding is possible" in Ludlow.

A post on X by the Environment Agency told UK residents to "take care when travelling". Storm Ashley battered large parts of the country with strong winds and rain during the weekend.